Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,769,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 90.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $92.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

