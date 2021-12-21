Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

