Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

