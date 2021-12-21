Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.75). 161,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 276,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.40 ($0.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.93.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

