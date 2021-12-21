Ditto 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,310.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $11,310.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.08159650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,648.03 or 1.00055796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

