Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Syverson Strege & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

