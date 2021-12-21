Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $296,946.21 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.15 or 0.08220788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00314249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.75 or 0.00896640 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00389386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00255203 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,147,496 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

