Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.
DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
NYSE:DEO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
