Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.3% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

