DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,182 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

BAUG opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

