DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

