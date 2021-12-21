DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

