DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 8,699 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

