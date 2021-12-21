DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $45.34 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and $192,513.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,053,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,857,644 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

