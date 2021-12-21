Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.35.

DXT stock opened at C$8.29 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.72 and a 1-year high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

