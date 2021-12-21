Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $42.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DVN traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,378. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,279,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

