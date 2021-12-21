Dev Protocol Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $22,621.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00005461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003807 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00490854 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

