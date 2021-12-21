Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

