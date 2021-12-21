Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:DEX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.