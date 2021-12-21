DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $590.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $605.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.23.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

