DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $58,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

