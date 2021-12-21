DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $58,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.
BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
