Defender Capital LLC. Grows Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.