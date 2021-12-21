DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $87.61.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

