Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $133.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

