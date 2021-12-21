Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.