Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,225,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,851 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 330,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

