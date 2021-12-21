Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys 895 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of WOOF opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

