Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires 895 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

