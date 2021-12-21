Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $9.34 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.34 billion and approximately $698.53 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00085980 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,283,203,729 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

