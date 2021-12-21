DAGCO Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

