DAGCO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.