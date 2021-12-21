DAGCO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 69,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 59.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

