D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had issued 56,740,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $680,880,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

HEPS stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

