D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.08. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 5,245 shares.

HEPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). On average, equities analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $25,209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

