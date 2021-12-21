CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 1,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,532. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

