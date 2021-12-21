Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

