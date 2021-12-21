Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $269.27. 18,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,051. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.77.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

