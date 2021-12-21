Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BNTX traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, reaching $269.27. 18,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,051. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.77.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
