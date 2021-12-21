Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $9,490,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 412,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 225,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 46,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,933. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

