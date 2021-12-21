Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. 64,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,136. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

