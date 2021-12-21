Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

