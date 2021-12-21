Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.