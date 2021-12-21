Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.71. 8,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

