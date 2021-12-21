Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,159. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

