CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.