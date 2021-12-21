Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 29,055 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.