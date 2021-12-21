Critical Survey: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -144.10% -87.46% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advent Technologies and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 148.23%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Risk & Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 437.99 -$100.21 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.55 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

