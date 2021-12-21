Critical Contrast: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 8.88 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -9.56 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 411.68 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.68

Viridian Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Genetron has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86% Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetron and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genetron currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.08%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Genetron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

