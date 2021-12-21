CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

