CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. CRH has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

