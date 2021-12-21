Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.53.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 364,520 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 564,398 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 575,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

