Cream (CRM) Trading Up 237.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 264.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded 237.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $60,639.33 and $1,374.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,087.42 or 0.98634913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.00268981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00399173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00147519 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

